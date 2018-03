March 13 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT BY SOLIDIUM OF SAMPO A-SHARES

* SOLIDIUM SAYS ‍PLACED 10.6 MILLION A-SHARES IN SAMPO PLC IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING AT A PRICE OF EUR 44.10 PER SHARE​

* SOLIDIUM SAYS ITS HOLDING IN SAMPO DECREASES FROM 12.0 PER CENT TO 10.1 PER CENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND FROM 11.9 PER CENT TO 10.0 OF VOTES​