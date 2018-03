BRIEF-Finland's Solidium Trims Stake in Sampo

March 12 (Reuters) -

* SOLIDIUM LAUNCHES ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF SAMPO A-SHARES

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCES AN OFFERING OF 10.6 MLN A-SHARES IN SAMPO PLC REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 1.9 PER CENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN SAMPO

* SAYS ‍EQUITY OFFERING WILL BE PLACED IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING TO FINNISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​​

* SAYS CURRENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF SOLIDIUM IN SAMPO IS APPROXIMATELY 67 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES Source text for Eikon: (Helsinki Newsroom)