March 27 (Reuters) - Finlogic SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 33.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* ENSURE PRODUCTION CONTINUITY FOLLOWING LATEST DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS, RELATED EFFECTS ARE NOT PREDICTABLE TO DATE