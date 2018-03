March 28 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* FINMA SAYS TAKEOVER AND STATE LIABILITY COMMITTEE REJECTS APPEAL BY NEHAMA & YORAM ALROY INVESTMENT LTD. AND ELON SHALEV AGAINST THE SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD'S DECISION IN MATTER OF SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)