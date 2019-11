Nov 29 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* FINMA SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT LODGED BY MARTIN HAEFNER/BIG POINT AGAINST TAKEOVER COMMISSION’S ORDER AGAINST AN EXEMPTION REQUEST IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CAPITAL INCREASE SOUGHT BY SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG

* FINMA SAYS DECISION EXPECTED BY STOCK MARKET OPENING ON MONDAY DEC. 9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)