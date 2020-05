May 18 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR ADDS CARGO CAPACITY BY REMOVING SEATS FROM TWO A330 WIDE-BODY AIRCRAFT, MAY 18 2020

* FINNAIR HAS MODIFIED TWO AIRBUS A330 AIRCRAFT FOR CARGO USE BY REMOVING ECONOMY CLASS SEATS FROM CABIN

* WITH THESE CHANGES, THE CARGO CAPACITY OF THE AIRCRAFT UP TO DOUBLES

* THE FREE CABIN SPACE WILL BE USED MAINLY FOR SHIPPING SUPPLIES NEEDED IN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC