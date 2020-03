BRIEF-Finnair Cancel Flights To/From Milan Between March 9 And April 7, 2020

March 9 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS IN FINLAND HAS UPDATED THEIR TRAVEL ADVICE AND ADVISES TO AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL TO MILAN AND ROME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* WE WILL CANCEL OUR FLIGHTS TO/FROM MILAN BETWEEN 9 MARCH AND 7 APRIL 2020 AND BETWEEN 4 MARCH AND 8 MARCH WE WILL FLY ONE DAILY FLIGHT INSTEAD OF TWO DAILY FLIGHTS

* WE WILL ALSO CANCEL OUR FLIGHTS TO/FROM ROME BETWEEN 9 MARCH AND 7 APRIL

* DUE TO THE CURRENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS, WE WANT TO OFFER YOU FLEXIBILITY FOR MAKING RESERVATION CHANGES AND HAVE UPDATED OUR TICKET CHANGE POLICY

* CUSTOMERS CAN NOW MAKE ALSO NEW BOOKINGS DURING MARCH AND APRIL

* FLEXILIBITY TO RESERVATION CHANGES FOR FLIGHTS BOOKED BEFORE 30 APRIL