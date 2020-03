March 17 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* WE ARE NOW CANCELLING FLIGHTS FROM 16 MARCH TO 30 JUNE FROM OUR SYSTEMS

* IF THE SITUATION IMPROVES, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO ADD FLIGHTS AND ROUTES TO OUR TRAFFIC PLAN

* WE ARE NOW MAKING SUBSTANTIAL ADJUSTMENTS TO OUR TRAFFIC AND WILL CANCEL THE MAJORITY OF OUR FLIGHTS TEMPORARILY AS OF 1 APRIL UNTIL THE SITUATION IMPROVES