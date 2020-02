Feb 14 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR SAYS WE ARE CANCELING OUR FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA AND DECREASING THE NUMBER OF FLIGHTS TO HONG KONG UNTIL THE END OF THE WINTER SEASON

* FINNAIR WILL CANCEL ITS FLIGHTS TO BEIJING CAPITAL AIRPORT AND TO SHANGHAI DURING MARCH 1-28, 2020 (UNTIL THE END OF THE WINTER SEASON)

* FINNAIR WILL ALSO CANCEL ONE OF ITS DOUBLE DAILY FLIGHTS TO HONG KONG BETWEEN MARCH 1 AND MARCH 28, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2StIqXP Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)