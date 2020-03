BRIEF-Finnair Cancels Several European And Domestic Flights In April

March 10 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* SEVERAL EUROPEAN AND DOMESTIC FLIGHTS CANCELLED IN APRIL

* DUE TO THE IMPACTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, WE ARE ADJUSTING OUR TRAFFIC AND CANCEL SEVERAL EUROPEAN AND DOMESTIC FLIGHTS IN APRIL

* IN ADDITION, SOME INDIVIDUAL CANCELLATIONS ARE POSSIBLE, AND THERE WILL ALSO BE SOME AIRCRAFT CHANGES

* FLIGHTS THAT WERE SCHEDULED TO BE OPERATED WITH A350 AIRCRAFT TO BRUSSELS AND LONDON HEATHROW WILL BE OPERATED WITH A321 AIRCRAFT IN APRIL

* IS OFFERING CUSTOMERS WITH BOOKINGS ON FINNAIR FLIGHTS FULL FLEXIBILITY TO CHANGE THEIR TRAVEL DATES WITHOUT A CHANGE FEE UNTIL NOVEMBER 30, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2W2dJei Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)