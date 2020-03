March 5 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc Chief Executive Topi Manner at news conference in Helsinki:

* CEO MANNER SAYS CORONAVIRUS SITUATION AFFECTS FINNAIR SIGNIFICANTLY, IMPACT WILL BE GREATER THAN THAT OF SARS WAS

* CEO MANNER SAYS WE ARE FULLY COMMITTED TO OUR ASIA EMPHASIS ALSO ON LONG TERM

* CEO MANNER SAYS FINNAIR’S FINANCIAL POSITION IS STRONG

* CEO MANNER SAYS WE WILL CHANGE OUR ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION