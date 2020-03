BRIEF-Finnair February Traffic Measured In RPKS Down 1.7%

March 6 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN FEBRUARY 2020

* IN FEBRUARY, FINNAIR CARRIED 1,035,000 PASSENGERS WHICH IS 4.0% MORE THAN IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2019

* OVERALL CAPACITY MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES (ASK) INCREASED IN FEBRUARY BY 2.9%

* TRAFFIC MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES (RPKS) DECREASED BY 1.7%

* IN FEBRUARY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR (PLF) DECREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 3.6% POINTS TO 76.1%

* ASK DECLINE IN ASIAN TRAFFIC WAS 7.1%, DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RELATED ROUTE AND FREQUENCY CANCELLATIONS

* IN FEBRUARY NORTH ATLANTIC CAPACITY INCREASED BY 33.6% FOLLOWING OPENING OF NEW LOS ANGELES ROUTE IN MARCH 2019

* IN FEBRUARY RPKS DECREASED IN ASIAN TRAFFIC BY 13.3%

* IN FEBRUARY PASSENGER NUMBERS DECREASED IN ASIAN TRAFFIC BY 14.8%, BUT INCREASED IN NORTH ATLANTIC TRAFFIC BY 32.1%

* IN FEBRUARY AVAILABLE SCHEDULED CARGO TONNE KILOMETRES DECREASED BY 2.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OVERALL GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY CONTINUE TO PRESS GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT MARKET AND WERE ESPECIALLY VISIBLE IN FINNAIR’S CARGO MARKETS IN ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)