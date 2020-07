July 7 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINAL RESULTS OF FINNAIR’S RIGHTS OFFERING

* A TOTAL OF 1,416,635,293 NEWSHARES ( “OFFER SHARES”) WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR IN OFFERING, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 110.7 PER CENT OF OFFER SHARES, AND OFFERING WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WAS EUR 0.40 PER OFFER SHARE

* FINNAIR RECEIVES GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 512 MILLION FROM OFFERING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)