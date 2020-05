May 12 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR INTRODUCES NEW MEASURES ON BOARD AND AT THE AIRPORT TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF ITS CUSTOMERS, MAY 12 2020

* MOST VISIBLE CHANGE TO CUSTOMERS NOW IS REQUIREMENT WEAR A MASK FOR ENTIRE DURATION OF FLIGHT

* MEASURE IS IN EFFECT FROM MAY 18 TO AT LEAST UNTIL END OF AUGUST