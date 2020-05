BRIEF-Finnair Oyj - In April Finnair Carried 16,100 Passengers

May 7 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN APRIL 2020

* FINNAIR OYJ - IN APRIL, FINNAIR CARRIED 16,100 PASSENGERS WHICH IS 98.7% LESS THAN IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2019

* FINNAIR OYJ - OVERALL CAPACITY MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES (ASK) DECREASED IN APRIL BY 97.0%

* FINNAIR OYJ - IN APRIL TRAFFIC MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES (RPKS) DECREASED BY 99.1%

* FINNAIR OYJ - IN APRIL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR (PLF) DECREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 57.5% POINTS TO 23.9%

* FINNAIR OYJ - ALL TRAFFIC FIGURES WERE HEAVILY IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT CORONAVIRUS RELATED CAPACITY REDUCTIONS

* FINNAIR OYJ - CAPACITY REDUCTIONS WERE VISIBLE ESPECIALLY IN NORTH ATLANTIC FIGURES AS THERE WERE NO FLIGHTS TO NORTH AMERICA IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)