BRIEF-Finnair Plans To Adjust Personnel Resources

May 20 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR PLANS TO ADJUST PERSONNEL RESOURCES TO THE DECREASED OPERATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, MAY 20 2020

* FINNAIR PLC - FINNAIR BEGINS DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS EMPLOYEES ON POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL LAYOFFS

* FINNAIR PLC - CO-OPERATIONS PROCESS CONCERNS ALL OF APPROXIMATELY 6100 FINNAIR EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND.

* FINNAIR PLC - DISCUSSIONS WILL START ON MAY 25

* FINNAIR PLC - STIMATES THAT IF REALIZED, LAYOFFS COULD BE TEMPORARY FOR FIXED PERIOD OF TIME OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BASED ON RESOURCE NEEDS.

* FINNAIR PLC - SIMILAR MEASURES ARE PLANNED FOR FINNAIR EMPLOYEES OUTSIDE FINLAND BASED ON LOCAL LEGISLATION.

* FINNAIR PLC - CONSIDERING UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN GENERAL, RETURN TO NORMAL WILL TAKE A CONSIDERABLE TIME

* FINNAIR PLC - WILL GRADUALLY ADD FREQUENCIES AND ROUTES BACK TO ITS NETWORK STARTING FROM JULY

* FINNAIR PLC - IN JULY, FINNAIR AIMS TO OPERATE APPROXIMATELY 30% OF ITS NORMAL AMOUNT OF FLIGHTS.

* FINNAIR PLC - IT ESTIMATES TO FLY APPROXIMATELY 70 PERCENT OF ITS NORMAL CAPACITY AT END OF THIS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)