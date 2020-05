BRIEF-Finnair Provides Details On Pension Premium Loan Up To EUR 600 Mln

May 20 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR’S PENSION PREMIUM LOAN UP TO 600 MILLION EUROS IS GUARANTEED BY THE STATE OF FINLAND UP TO 540 MILLION EUROS AND BY A COMMERCIAL BANK UP TO 60 MILLION EUROS

* AIMS TO FURTHER SECURE ITS CASH POSITION AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY ALSO AFTER EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION CAUSED BY CORONA CRISIS.

* FINNAIR PLANS TO DRAW PART OF PENSION PREMIUM LOAN DURING Q2 OF 2020.

