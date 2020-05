May 30 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* SAID ON MAY 29 ANNUAL MEETING ON FRIDAY RESOLVED THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID BASED ON THE BALANCE SHEET ADOPTED FOR THE YEAR 2019

* FINNAIR SAID ON MAY 29 BOARD AUTHORISED TO RESOLVE ON ISSUANCE OF UPTO 6.5 BILLION NEW SHARES TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS OFFERING OF ABOUT 500 MILLION EUROS

* FINNAIR SAID ON MAY 29 SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR RIGHTS OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 500 MILLION EUROS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DURING Q2 OF 2020