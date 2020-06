June 4 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR SAYS ITS HOLIDAY SUBSIDIARY AURINKOMATKAT HAS SOLD 80% OF ITS GREECE HOLIDAYS FOR AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER

* FINNAIR SAYS ITS HOLIDAY SUBSIDIARY TOTAL GREECE OFFERING IN AUG-SEPT REDUCED TO 30% FROM NORMAL

* FINNAIR SAYS AURINKOMATKAT HAS CUT OVERALL AUTUMN OFFERING TO 25% OF NORMAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)