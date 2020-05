BRIEF-Finnair Targets EUR 80 Million Permanent Cost Base Decline From 2022 Onwards

May 20 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR ADJUSTS VOLUME-DRIVEN COSTS IN LINE WITH DEMAND AND ADDITIONALLY TARGETS ALMOST 80-MILLION-EURO PERMANENT COST BASE DECLINE FROM 2022 ONWARDS

* CURRENT PLAN ASSUMES THAT TRAFFIC WILL RECOVER IN 2-3 YEARS ON 2019 LEVEL

* WILL CONTINUE STREAMLINING OF ITS OPERATIONS AND DIGITALISATION AND AUTOMATION OF ITS CUSTOMER PROCESSES

* WILL RENEGOTIATE ITS SUPPLIER AND PARTNER AGREEMENTS