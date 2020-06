BRIEF-Finnair: Terms And Conditions Of Its Fully Underwritten Rights Offering Of About EUR 500 Mln

June 10 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR ANNOUNCES THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ITS FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 500 MILLION

* OFFERING IS AIMED AT ENSURING FINNAIR’S VIABILITY IN POST-CRISIS ENVIRONMENT AS WELL AS HELPING TO REACH ITS GOAL OF SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH

* AIMS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 500 MILLION BY OFFERING UP TO 1,279,265,150 OFFER SHARES FOR SUBSCRIPTION IN OFFERING WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS IN FINNAIR

* COMPANY WILL OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION, BASED ON PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, A MAXIMUM OF 1,279,265,150 NEW SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 0.40 PER OFFER SHARE ( “SUBSCRIPTION PRICE”)

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR OFFER SHARES COMMENCES ON 17 JUNE 2020 AT 9.30 A.M. FINNISH TIME AND ENDS ON 1 JULY 2020 AT 4.30 P.M. FINNISH TIME.

* FINNAIR WILL ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF OFFERING ON OR ABOUT 7 JULY 2020. Source text for Eikon: