April 14 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* FINNAIR PLC - FINNAIR TO DEEPEN ITS COOPERATION WITH JUNEYAO AIR

* FINNAIR OYJ - THE AIM IS TO ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE ON THE HELSINKI – SHANGHAI ROUTE

* FINNAIR OYJ - ONCE IMPLEMENTED, THE JOINT VENTURE COOPERATION WILL ENABLE SIGNIFICANT FURTHER EXPANSION OF CODESHARING ACROSS THE NETWORKS OF BOTH PARTNERS Source text: cisn.co/2VvDjGC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)