BRIEF-Finncap Says Co's Trading Performance Since Announcement Of Feb 27 Has Been In Line With Cautious Expectations

April 1 (Reuters) - Finncap Group PLC:

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - GROUP’S TRADING PERFORMANCE SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF 27 FEBRUARY HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S CAUTIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - SECOND HALF TRADING PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY BREAKEVEN

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - STILL HAVE A STRONG PIPELINE OF M&A DEALS FOR Q1 FY 2021

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - EXPECT TO SEE A NUMBER OF DEALS PULLED OR DELAYED,

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2021

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES SALARY AND FEE SACRIFICES FOR ALL BOARD MEMBERS FOR A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES SALARY SACRIFICES BY GROUP EMPLOYEES FOR THREE MONTHS, FURLOUGHING OF A NUMBER OF STAFF

* FINNCAP GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES PLANNING FOR A VERY DIFFICULT TRADING PERIOD AHEAD, PARTICULARLY IN GROUP'S M&A DIVISION.