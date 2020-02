Feb 27 (Reuters) - Finncap Group PLC:

* FINNCAP GROUP -BOARD NOTES SPREAD OF COVID-19, ITS EFFECT ON GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS AND WILL CLOSELY MONITOR SITUATION

* FINNCAP GROUP -SEES H2 TRADING PERFORMANCE TO BE BROADLY BREAKEVEN, GROUP WILL TRADE PROFITABLY FOR FY

* FINNCAP GROUP- EXPECTS TRADING PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FY21 WILL IMPROVE ON PERFORMANCE IN H2 OF CURRENT FY