Finning International Inc:

* FINNING ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TSX TO RENEW NCIB TO BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 3 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC - NCIB WILL BEGIN ON MAY 11 AND END NO LATER THAN MAY 10, 2019