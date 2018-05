BRIEF-Finning Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS C$0.39

May 10 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc:

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 SHR C$0.42

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 SHR VIEW C$0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC - EQUIPMENT BACKLOG AT QTR END INCREASED BY OVER $300 MLN FROM Q4 2017 TO $1.6 BLN

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 5.3% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE FROM $0.19 PER SHARE

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY REV $1,670 MLN, UP 19 PCT

* FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 SHR VIEW C$0.39, REV VIEW C$1.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: