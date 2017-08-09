BRIEF-Finning reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc

* Finning reports Q2 2017 results; increases dividend

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finning International Inc - ‍Equipment backlog rose by almost 30% from Q1 2017 to over $900 million at Q2 end​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $1,581 million versus $1,310 million ​

* Finning International Inc - Board of directors has approved a 4% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share from $0.1825 per share

* Finning International Inc - ‍Now expect annual revenues to increase modestly over 5% compared to 2016​

* Finning International Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $‍0.34​

* ‍has lowered its annual free cash flow expectation to a range of $150 to $200 million​

* All figures in C$‍​