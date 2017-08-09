BRIEF-Finning reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

1 Min Read
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc
* Finning reports Q2 2017 results; increases dividend
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Finning International Inc - Equipment backlog rose by almost 30% from Q1 2017 to over $900 million at Q2 end
* Qtrly revenue $1,581 million versus $1,310 million
* Finning International Inc - Board of directors has approved a 4% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share from $0.1825 per share
* Finning International Inc - Now expect annual revenues to increase modestly over 5% compared to 2016
* Finning International Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* has lowered its annual free cash flow expectation to a range of $150 to $200 million
* has lowered its annual free cash flow expectation to a range of $150 to $200 million