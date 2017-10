Oct 19 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB

* ‍THE FINNISH TAX ADMINISTRATION DECIDED TO MAKE AN ADDITIONAL ASSESSMENT FOR 2008 TAX YEAR, AMOUNTING TO 9.6 MEUR

* THE FINNISH TAX ADMINISTRATION HAS ALSO DECIDED TO MAKE AN ADDITIONAL ASSESSMENT OF THE FINNISH BRANCH OF SCANDIC HOTELS HOLDING AB FOR THE 2008 FINANCIAL YEAR​