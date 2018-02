Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) :

* FINRA FINES WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC $1.5 MILLION FOR CUSTOMER PROTECTION, NET CAPITAL RULE VIOLATIONS AND RELATED FAILURES‍​

* FINRA SAYS DURING A FIVE-MONTH PERIOD IN 2015 AND 2016, WEDBUSH WAS NET CAPITAL DEFICIENT, RANGING BETWEEN $10.5 MILLION AND $59.4 MILLION

* FINRA SAYS FROM 2011 TO 2016, WEDBUSH FAILED TO ACCURATELY CALCULATE ITS CUSTOMER RESERVE REQUIREMENT ON 84 OCCASIONS