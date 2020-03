BRIEF-Finsbury Food Group To Withdraw Proposed Interim Dividend

March 27 (Reuters) - Finsbury Food Group PLC:

* TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF SECOND HALF OF OUR FINANCIAL YEAR WAS TRACKING IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

* UK FOODSERVICE BUSINESS, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT 20% OF TOTAL GROUP REVENUE IN FY19, HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEMAND

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING PRODUCTION AT OUR KARA SITE IN MANCHESTER

* TO WITHDRAW ITS PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND, AS ANNOUNCED ON 24 FEBRUARY 2020.

* WILL ASSESS GROUP'S CASH POSITION AND OUTLOOK FOR BUSINESS AT TIME OF FULL YEAR RESULTS