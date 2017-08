Aug 3 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd :

* Group is expected to record a profit attributable to shareholders of co for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected result due to decrease of approximately HK$5.1 million in finance costs incurred in 2017 1H

* Expected to record a profit attributable of about HK$2 million for HY