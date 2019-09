Sept 9 (Reuters) - Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER FINSTONE AG AGREES TO SELL ITS ENTIRE 21.5% STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO TWO FIRMS FOR 284.9 MILLION YUAN ($40.05 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lKOVas Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1131 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)