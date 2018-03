BRIEF-FinTech Acquisition Corp. II And Intermex Holdings II Announce Release Of Transaction And Business Updates

March 27 (Reuters) - Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii:

* FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. II AND INTERMEX HOLDINGS II, INC. ANNOUNCE RELEASE OF TRANSACTION AND BUSINESS UPDATES

* FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP II - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $260 MILLION PLUS ASSUMPTION OF EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​

* FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP II - FILED PRELIMINARY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC FOR SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO CONSIDER CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH INTERMEX

* FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP II - FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WITH SEC FOR A SPECIAL MEETING TO CONSIDER FNTE’S INTERMEX​ DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: