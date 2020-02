Feb 19 (Reuters) - FinTech Chain Ltd:

* REDUCTION IN RECEIVABLES EXPECTED THIS MONTH WHICH WILL RESULT IN CASH DEFICIT LAG IN COMING MONTHS

* UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS EFFECT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* REGARDING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, AS FAR AS OVERALL OPERATION IS CONCERNED, BUSINESS IS OPERATING AS USUAL

* OVERALL CONSUMER TRANSACTION VOLUME DECLINED, WHICH WILL IMPACT CO'S REVENUE