* GREENSKY HAS FILED CONFIDENTIALLY FOR IPO THAT COULD TAKE PLACE THIS SUMMER - WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* FINTECH FIRM GREENSKY COMPANY COULD SEEK TO RAISE $1 BILLION AT A VALUATION OF ROUGHLY $5 BILLION IN PUBLIC OFFERING - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2uIPcPz