Dec 11 (Reuters) - FINTECH GROUP AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FINTECH GROUP AG ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS REVENUES OF EUR 120 MILLION AND A NET PROFIT OF EUR 24 MILLION IN 2018

* EBITDA EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 40 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)