Oct 27 (Reuters) - FinTech Global Inc

* Says it plans to sell all 78.1 percent voting power (17,150 shares) in unit Better Life Support Holdings inc (BLSHD) on Oct. 31, for 368 million yen and it will recover loans of 992 million yen in BLSHD group

* Says it will not hold five units of BLSHD

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oyDpto

