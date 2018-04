April 30 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG:

* MANAGEMENT MEETS GUIDANCE FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR, 2017 NET PROFIT RISES BY 36% YOY

* FY NET PROFIT SOARED BY MORE THAN A THIRD TO 16.8M EUR

* RECORD START TO YEAR IN Q1-18: +10K B2C CLIENTS IN Q1 (+5%), 3.7M SETTLED TRANSACTIONS (+31% COMPARED TO Q1-17)

* REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT YEAR

* FY EBITDA ROSE 22% TO 31.7 MILLION EUR, COMPARED TO 2016 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 26.1 MILLION EUR (REPORTED EBITDA 30.6M EUR)