Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fintrax Group:

* FINTRAX GROUP ACQUIRES PLANET PAYMENT

* SAYS HAS ACQUIRED PLANET PAYMENT IN A DEAL WORTH EUR 219 MILLION

* SAYS‍ EURAZEO IS CONTRIBUTING EUR 109 MILLION TO FINANCING OF ACQUISITION AS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER IN FINTRAX SINCE 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: