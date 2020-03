BRIEF-Finvolution Group Reports Qtrly Income Per ADS Of $0.19

March 19 (Reuters) - FinVolution Group:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS, AND ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.4 PERCENT TO RMB 1.233 BILLION

* CO EXPECTS ITS LOAN ORIGINATION VOLUME IN THE Q1 2020 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF RMB 12 BILLION TO RMB 13 BILLION

* APPROVED RESIGNATION OF JUN (CLIFF) ZHANG FROM HIS POSITION AS COMPANY’S CO-CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ZHANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS AN ADVISOR TO THE COMPANY AND REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS A DIRECTOR

* SAYS AT THIS TIME, THE DURATION OF COVID-19’S IMPACT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE

* QTRLY INCOME PER ADS-DILUTED $0.19