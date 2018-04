April 25 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.73 PERCENT STAKE IN SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 - SEC FILING

* FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP HAD REPORTED 7.02 PERCENT STAKE IN SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC AS OF APRIL 5, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2Kd2XK5)