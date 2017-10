Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fir Tree Partners:

* Fir Tree Partners calls on Jones Energy to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives

* ‍Fir Tree Partners - Announces support for Q Investments’ call for Jones to immediately start process to explore strategic alternatives​

* ‍Fir Tree Partners says it owns approximately 7.16% of shares of Jones Energy, Inc.​