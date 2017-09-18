FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

* Fir Tree Partners​ - has retained an investment bank to provide it with financial advice regarding certain strategic alternatives for UPL

* ‍fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.​

* ‍Fir Tree says it has direct control over about 18.53 pct of common shares and total economic interest in about 22.12 pct of common shares of Ultra Petroleum​

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
