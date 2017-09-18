BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.
* Fir Tree Partners - has retained an investment bank to provide it with financial advice regarding certain strategic alternatives for UPL
* Fir Tree says it has direct control over about 18.53 pct of common shares and total economic interest in about 22.12 pct of common shares of Ultra Petroleum