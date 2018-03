March 14 (Reuters) - Firan Technology Group Corp:

* FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION (“FTG”) IS AWARDED A MULTI MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT FOR THE DELIVERY OF KC-46 SIMULATED COCKPIT CONTROL DEVICES AND BOOM OPERATOR TRAINING STATIONS

* ‍FTG AEROSPACE TORONTO - FIRST DELIVERIES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WILL BEGIN IN Q3 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FIRST HALF OF 2019​