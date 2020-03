BRIEF-Fireangel Safety Says Post-Year End Covid-19 Likely To Impact Up To £4 Mln On Group's Revenue

March 23 (Reuters) - Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC :

* FIREANGEL SAFETYTECH - UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE £45.5 MILLION (2018: £37.6 MILLION)

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - FY UNDERLYING LOSS BEFORE TAX(3) £3.2 MILLION (2018: UNDERLYING LOSS BEFORE TAX(3) £2.1 MILLION)

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - FY LOSS BEFORE TAX £11.0 MILLION (2018 RESTATED: LOSS BEFORE TAX £5.9 MILLION)

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP - DIRECTORS EXPECT THAT GROUP’S RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY - POST-YEAR END COVID-19 LIKELY TO IMPACT UP TO £4.0 MILLION ON GROUP’S REVENUE IN YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - SALES UP 15 PER CENT. AND GROSS PROFIT UP 39 PER CENT. ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2019