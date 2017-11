BRIEF-FireEye Inc reports qtrly loss per share of $0.41

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fireeye Inc:

* FireEye Inc qtrly revenue $189.6 million, up 2 percent; qtrly loss per share $0.41; qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.04

* FireEye Inc qtrly GAAP gross margin 64 percent versus 63 percent; qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 74 percent versus 74 percent

* FireEye Inc sees Q4 total revenue $190 million to $196 million; Sees Q4 non-gaap net loss per share $0.00 to $0.03

* FireEye Inc qtrly billings $201.7 million, down 6 percent

* FireEye Inc sees Q4 billings $210 million to $230 million; sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin about 75 percent

* FireEye Inc says believe are well positioned to achieve non-GAAP operating profitability in Q4

* FireEye Inc sees FY capital expenditures between $40 million and $45 million