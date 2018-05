BRIEF-FireEye Reports Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.39

May 2 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q1 REVENUE $199 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $194.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.00 TO $0.03

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 TO $0.04

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $199 MILLION TO $203 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $201.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $821.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 BILLINGS IN RANGE OF $180 MILLION TO $195 MILLION

* SEES 2018 BILLINGS IN RANGE OF $815 MILLION TO $835 MILLION

* Q1 BILLINGS OF $175.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 21 PERCENT FROM Q1 OF 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $35 MILLION AND $40 MILLION