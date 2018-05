BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - Qtrly Adjusted FFO Per Share $ 0.05

May 10 (Reuters) - Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, BASIC NET INCOME WAS $0.03 PER SHARE

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, DILUTED NET INCOME WAS $0.02 PER SHARE

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - $8.00 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE IN QUARTER

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED AFFO PER SHARE $ 0.06

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $ 0.05

* FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $ 0.05