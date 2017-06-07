FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing
June 7, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing

* Firm capital announces $26.5 million bought deal financing

* Firm Capital -entered agreement to sell to underwriters $26.5 million of 5.30 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due August 31, 2024

* Firm Capital - net proceeds of offering will be used to repay bank debt, fund new investments and for general corporate purposes

