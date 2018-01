Jan 24 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Property Trust:

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES SIZE OF EQUITY OFFERING

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED OVERNIGHT MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF 2.1 MILLION TRUST UNITS OF CO

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST SAYS OFFERED UNITS ARE BEING ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $6.25 PER OFFERED UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: